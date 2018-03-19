GODZILLA: THE CITY MECHANIZED FOR THE FINAL BATTLE Officially Reveals Brand New Poster

The Godzilla anime sequel recently officially revealed its brand new poster, one which features its main character, Godzilla itself as well as our best look yet at Mecha Godzilla. More information inside..

The mystery becomes deeper with this visual.



Also, the last hope of mankind, Mecha Godzilla, is created by new techniques unique to anime movies Please look forward it!

Earlier this year, fans around the world got the chance to experience Godzilla’s first solo anime outing, and Japan is preparing for its sequel . The official page forshared its latest poster. The ominous poster shows off its trilogy’s main characters, Godzilla and Mecha Godzilla. Take a look at the tweet below:Translated into English, the tweet reads:

The sequel will be directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita. Polygon Pictures is overseeing the 3D anime feature. Gen Urobuchi penned its screenplay and story concept. Other vetted industry talents like Hiroyuki Morita, Yuki Moriyama, Yukihiro Shibutani, and more are also credited as the film’s crew.



Godzilla: The City Mechanized for the Final Battle will be premiering on May 18th of this year. Here's the poster:

