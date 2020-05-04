GODZILLA VS. KONG: Leaked Toy Images Reveal First Look At The Two Titular Titans & Two Other Monsters

Images of seemingly official Godzilla vs. Kong action figures have surfaced online and reveal our first look at the movie's mega versions of the two titular titans. Check 'em out...

Godzilla vs. Kong is an upcoming crossover event and sequel to Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The two iconic titans will come face to face and come to blows for the first time since 1962.

Adam Wingard (Death Note) directs a screenplay by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl). The cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Zhang Ziyi, Van Marten and Lance Reddick.

Back in December, CCXP Brazil premiered a minuscule clip of Godzilla vs. Kong which featured the latter delivering a blow to the former — find out more on that here. The footage was quite blurry and you could only really decipher just how Kong measures up to the infamous kaiju.

However, now we've got an even better look at how the two movie monsters will appear in the upcoming movie. Warning: Potential SPOILERS ahead! Some images of seemingly official action figures have surfaced online and provided us with our first look at the movie's powered-up versions of both Godzilla and Kong.

"Mega Godzilla" features some sort of red, technological enhancement on its back while "Mega Kong" simply seems to be a larger version of his usual self. Speaking of the usually-sized version of Kong, that action figure reveals that he will wield a makeshift axe.

Additionally, these images reveal our first look at a brand new monster which is reportedly called Nozuki. It's a sort of winged snake. Also included is a figure representative of the Skullcrawler creatures which featured in Kong: Skull Island. You can check out the images for yourself below (via Godzilla-Movies.com):

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever

Godzilla vs. Kong is set to arrive in theatres on November 20th, 2020.