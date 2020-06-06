GODZILLA VS. KONG Officially Rated PG-13 Due To "Intense Sequences Of Creature Violence/Destruction"

Godzilla vs. Kong is still set to debut in theatres on November 20th and the MPA has officially given the upcoming blockbuster a PG-13 rating. Hit the jump to find out more...

Despite all the pandemic precautions and most theatre-chains remaining closed, Godzilla vs. Kong is still set to debut in theatres later this year. The upcoming crossover even is a sequel to both Kong: Skull Island as well as Godzilla: King of the Monsters (which itself is a sequel to Godzilla from 2014).

Adam Wingard (Death Note) serves as director while the movie's screenplay was written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl). The cast is quite jam-packed, including Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, and Kyle Chandler to name a few.

Though the movie is set to debut in five months, Warner Bros. still hasn't shared as much as an official still, let alone a trailer. We do perhaps know a little about what will go on in Godzilla vs. Kong, though, thanks to some leaked images of official toys — which you can check out here.

Nevertheless, we recently got somewhat of an update to do with Godzilla vs. Kong. The Motion Pictures Association (MPA) has officially rated Godzilla vs. Kong PG-13 (via ComicBookMovie.com).

That is to say that the movie isn't considered suitable for children younger than the age of thirteen; however, parents can decide whether or not to allow their children to see such films — as the "PG" stands for "Parental Guidance."

What's their reasoning for the PG-13 rating? Well, unsurprisingly, Godzilla vs. Kong features "intense sequences of creature violence/destruction." Less predictably but still now too shocking, it's also said that the upcoming movie features "brief language." Here's hoping this rating means a trailer will drop soon.

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever

Godzilla vs. Kong is set to arrive in theatres on November 20th, 2020.