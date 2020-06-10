Netflix Reveals GODZILLA: SINGULAR POINT TV Anime From Studio Bones And Studio Orange

Studio Bones and Studio Orange are collaborating on a new, original TV anime for Netflix titled Godzilla: Singular Point. The original work is planned for release in 2021.

Netflix has taken to Twitter to reveal the first look and details at a brand new, original Godzilla anime titled Godzilla Singular Point. The new anime is not connected to the previous cg Godzilla anime films, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters (2017), Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle (2018) and Godzilla: The Planet Eater (2018).

Next year, the king returns. Godzilla: Singular Point is an original anime series featuring character designs by Blue Exorcist’s Kazue Kato and a new Godzilla design from legendary Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori. pic.twitter.com/7LLJVN2W8m — ⚰️😈 The NXorcist 👻🔪 (@NXOnNetflix) October 6, 2020

Studio Bones is currently riding high with My Hero Academia and previously worked on the Netflix originals Carole & Tuesday and Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan. Studio Orange is best known for the Netflix original Beastars.

Details are currently light on the new series but the character designs show an eclectic bunch. Atsushi Takahashi will serve as director while Blue Exorcist’s Kazue Kato provides character designs with famed Studio Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori (Spirited Away) designing the legendary kaiju.

Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for future updates as this is a project we'll definitely be tracking until Godzilla: Singular Point premieres sometime in 2021.