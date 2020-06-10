Netflix Reveals GODZILLA: SINGULAR POINT TV Anime From Studio Bones And Studio Orange

Netflix has taken to Twitter to reveal the first look and details at a brand new, original Godzilla anime titled Godzilla Singular Point. The new anime is not connected to the previous cg Godzilla anime films, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters (2017), Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle (2018) and Godzilla: The Planet Eater (2018).
Studio Bones is currently riding high with My Hero Academia and previously worked on the Netflix originals Carole & Tuesday and Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan. Studio Orange is best known for the Netflix original Beastars.
Details are currently light on the new series but the character designs show an eclectic bunch. Atsushi Takahashi will serve as director while Blue Exorcist’s Kazue Kato provides character designs with famed Studio Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori (Spirited Away) designing the legendary kaiju.
Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for future updates as this is a project we'll definitely be tracking until Godzilla: Singular Point premieres sometime in 2021.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]