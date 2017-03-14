Netflix To Distribute The GODZILLA Anime From Toho And Polygon Pictures

Related Headlines

STRANGER THINGS' Eleven Will Star In GODZILA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Legendary Pictures has announced that Stranger Things breakout actress Millie Bobby Brown will star in the studio's upcoming Godzilla sequel which was recently given the title, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

GODZILLA: KING OF MONSTERS Officially Now Has A Director Gareth Edwards commitment to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story meant he wouldn't be able to helm the sequel to the surprise-hit 2014 monster film. Replacing him will be the director of Krampus.