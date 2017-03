Netflix To Distribute The GODZILLA Anime From Toho And Polygon Pictures

Following 2014's Godzilla from WB and 2016's Shin Godzilla from TOHO Pictures, the next cinematic outing for the king of all monsters will mark his anime debut, which will be distributed worldwide via Netflix.





The voice actors and key creative staff for the project



Main Voice Actors:

Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager of Attack on Titan)

Takahiro Sakurai (Shougo Makishima of Psycho-Pass)

Mamoru Miyano (Light Yagami of Death Note)

Junichi Suwabe (Victor Nikiforov of YURI!!! on Ice)

Kana Hanazawa (Naho Takamiya of Orange)

Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki Sakata of Gintama)



Creative Staff:

Director: Kobun Shizuno (Detective Conan) and Hiroyuki Seshita (Ajin)

Screenplay: Gen Urobuchi (Fate Zero, Psycho-Pass)

Studio: Polygon Pictures and Toho





Additional details on the project, including a release date, could be revealed as soon as March 26 at AnimeJapan 2017.



For the latest updates on the project, visit the film's official website -





