New GODZILLA Anime Film Reveals Cast And Release Date
After finding box office success with Shin Godzilla (Godzilla: Resurgence), the next outing for the king of kaiju's will be an anime film which has now been confirmed for a 2017 release. This will (surprisingly) mark the first anime movie for the popular Japanese IP.
An official website for a Godzilla anime film has been launched, revealing the movie's voice cast, creative staff and release date. Read on for additional details.
Main Voice Actors:
Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager of Attack on Titan)
Takahiro Sakurai (Shougo Makishima of Psycho-Pass)
Mamoru Miyano (Light Yagami of Death Note)
Junichi Suwabe (Victor Nikiforov of YURI!!! on Ice)
Kana Hanazawa (Naho Takamiya of Orange)
Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki Sakata of Gintama)
Gen Urobuchi, best known for Fate/Zero and Psycho-Pass wrote the script. Kobun Shizuno (Detective Conan) and Hiroyuki Seshita (Ajin) are co-directing.
A stage event at AnimeJapan 2017 on Sunday, March 26 will reval additional details on the Polygon Pictures feature. However, new concept art reveals that mechas will be present, although they look way too small to challenge Gojira!
We first reported on the possibility of a Godzilla anime back in August.
