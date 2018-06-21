GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 Director James Gunn Had A Deleted Cameo In PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING
Back in March, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise helmer James Gunn posted a behind-the-scenes snapshot of his cameo in Pacific Rim: Uprising. The scene he appeared in was ultimatley cut from the theatrical version released by Universal.
It seems Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was a fan of the first giant mech vs kaiju cinematic opera that is Pacific Rim and was slated to have a cameo appearance.
Speaking to CinemaBlend, Uprisign director Steven S. DeKnight, confirmed that Gunn's cameo would be appearing on the home video release of the film as a deleted scene.
"I got to tell you, that was the first thing I insisted on being on the DVD. Yes, you get to see James Gunn as the deejay, which broke my heart that it got cut out because it just delighted me every time I saw it. We were shooting this party scene as part of the pickups for the movie, and it was in Malibu. And I thought, I know James kind of socially. We're like admirers of each other. He was a big fan of Spartacus and I met him at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy when I was working on Daredevil and we have a bunch of mutual friends."
"So I thought I needed a DJ. We actually first went out to [Pacific Rim director] Guillermo [Del Toro].But Guillermo was out of the country. So I thought, 'Ugh, Malibu. Who do I know?' And I thought, 'James Gunn lives in Malibu! It'd be a short drive.' So I reached out to James, and frankly he was available. It was just such a gas. I mean, he really threw himself into it and it still makes me laugh. I'm so glad it's on the DVD."
Pacific Rim: Uprising is currently available on Digital, OnDemand, Blu-ray and DVD.
ABOUT PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING
John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)—who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.
Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (The Fate of the Furious’ Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.
Pacific Rim Uprising is directed by Steven S. DeKnight (Netflix’s Daredevil, STARZ’s Spartacus) and also stars Jing Tian, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona and Charlie Day.
