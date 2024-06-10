KAIJU NO. 8 Anime Teases New Project With More Details Coming This Weekend

Since it premiered in April of this year, the Kaiju No. 8 anime television series has exploded in popularity. With the current season approaching its finale, a new project is about to be revealed.

On social media, a new X account was opened teasing a new project for the Kaiju No. 8 anime. We're not quite sure what it is yet, but more information will be shared on Saturday, June 15 following the broadcast of Episode 10.

A website for the project was launched featuring a countdown and a 3D version of Kafka's Kaiju form rotating on the home page. The website's URL reads: "kj8-newproject615".

Nobody knows for certain what this announcement will be, but that hasn't stopped the speculation from swirling. Many are predicting it will be an accompanying mobile game, similar to what we've seen with Solo Leveling: Arise.

Produced by Production I.G., the Kaiju No. 8 anime series adaptation premiered in April 2024. Like the manga it's based on, the series has received rave reviews with many praising its art style and animation, music, and action. While the series premise has been compared to Attack on Titan, Kaiju No. 8 has a more light-hearted tone, which also helps emphasize the more dramatic moments that occur. The series has also drawn comparisons to other popular mangas/animes like My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, and One-Punch Man.

Based on the successful Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto, Kaiju No. 8 follows a young man, Kafka Hibino, who after ingesting a kaiju actually gains the ability to turn into one. With his superhuman strength and powers, Kafka aims to fulfill his childhood promise to a friend to join The Defense Force and defeat the increasingly powerful Kaiju.

The series is directed by Shigeyuki Miya at animation studio Production I.G. and features series composition and scripts written by Ichiro Okouchi, character designs and chief animation direction from Tetsuya Nishio, kaiju design by Mahiro Maeda, art direction by Shinji Kimura, and music composed by Yuta Bandoh.

The full description, courtesy of Crunchyroll, reads:

The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old longing to join The Defense Force and make good on his promise to a childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. He befriends Reno Ichikawa, a new coworker, while cleaning up Kaiju remains. Reno’s determination to join The Defense Force inspires Kafka to fulfill his childhood promise to pass the entrance exam and join Mina to protect humanity. When a small Kaiju burrows itself inside Kafka, he gains superhuman strength and powers fit for fighting Kaiju. He works to earn the trust of his human teammates, defeat increasingly powerful Kaiju, and keep the world safe. Part human and part Kaiju, Kafka recognizes the creature beginning to take over more frequently, and he must fight to hold on to what makes him human.

Kaiju No. 8 can be streamed on Crunchyroll with new episodes releasing worldwide every Saturday.