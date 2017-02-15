Make Sure You Stay Through The KONG: SKULL ISLAND Credits

Critics recently got a first look at Kong: Skull Island and it seems there's an end-credits scene that fans don't want to miss. Is it a preemptive look at the great ape's looming showdown w/ Godzilla?

KONG FANS! Make sure your butts stay on your seats for an awesome awesome after credit scene from #kongskullisland It will NOT disappoint!! pic.twitter.com/bckac6zup3 — Kellvin_Chavez (@Kellvin_Chavez) February 14, 2017

KONG: SKULL ISLAND Synopsis

A trip back to the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes, the new film will follow a team of explorers (led by a character played by Tom Hiddleston), who venture deep inside the treacherous, primordial island to find the leader's brother and a mythical serum, confronting extraordinary creatures along the way.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts (

The Kings of Summer

) directs from a script penned by

Dan Gilroy and Max Borenstein, with overall story contributions from Gilroy and

John Gatins. The A-list cast includes

Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, Jing Tian, Toby Kebbell, John Ortiz, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Shea Whigham, Thomas Mann, Terry Notary, and John C. Reilly.



Kong: Skull Island arrives in theaters on March 10, 2017.

Godzilla vs. Kong, is set for release on May 29, 2020.

As WB and Legendary Pictures look to build their "MonsterVerse" off the 2014reboot and this March's, it seems a major step is taken during the end credits of the latter. What exactly that was, Latino Review founder Kellvin Chavez declined to say but it's probably a safe bet that it alludes to the next Godzilla film, which arrives in 2019 or possibly even the Godzilla vs King Kong feature, which hits theaters in 2020. Either way, stay in your seat while the credits roll, as WB and Legendary steal a page from Marvel Studios' playbook.