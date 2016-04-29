PACIFIC RIM And GODZILLA Sequels Get New Titles

It seems the Pacific Rim sequel won't be titled Pacific Rim: Maelstrom after all. And the sequel to Godzilla is definitely setting the tone for the giant lizard's showdown with King Kong.

It was previously rumored that the Pacific Rim sequel starring John Boyega would be titled Pacific Rim: Maelstrom. And with the start of production and the title appearing on the clapper, it seemed this was one rumor that would actually pan out. However, Legendary Pictures has released a new press release, stating that the film will be titled Pacific Rim: Uprising. With the kaiju threat seemingly ended in the first film, could the sequel be setting the stage for giant mech on giant mech action? The title sure seems to imply that's the case. But we should probably count on at least one kaiju threat turning up.



And speaking of kaiju's, the Godzilla sequel has finally received a titled in the form of Godzilla: King of Monsters. If that title sounds familiar, it should. One of the classic Godzilla films from TOHO was named Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956). Is the new film's title an homage to the '56 film or foreshadowing of Big G's looming confrontation with King Kong?



Michael Doherty (Kramapus) replaces Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) on the Godzilla sequel which is slated for release on March 22, 2019.



Steven S. DeKnight (Netflix Daredevil season 1) replaces Guillermo del Toro as director on the Pacific Rim sequel, which will hit theaters on February 23, 2018.

Posted By: MarkJulian

Source: Legendary Pictured

