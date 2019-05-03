ULTRAMAN: Netflix Reveals Brand New English Subbed Trailer

Hit anime series Ultraman is finally getting the western release, with the help of Netflix. A brand new English subtitled trailer can be viewed right after the jump.

Eichii Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's manga series, Ultraman, has been selling like hot cakes in Japan. The series tells a story that takes place after the original Ultraman has long since been out of commission and we follow his son as he takes up the mantle to face new alien threats. The series has done so well in Japan that it even spawned an equally successful anime series that is finally getting a western release! Thanks to Netflix, the series has launched its brand new, English subtitled, trailer that can be seen below!







The song heard in the trailer is the shows main theme song "Sight Over Battle" by OLDCODEX. Excited to finally be able to watch the series? Make sure to tune in to Netflix for its premier on April 1st. Also, make sure to share any thoughts or excitement on the upcoming series in the comments!

