ULTRAMAN: New Crossover Promo With SSSS. GRIDMAN Released

Hit shows SSSS. Gridman and Ultraman have released a new crossover promo video. Hit the jump to find out more about what lies in the video!

The Ultraman resurgence continues with a brand new promo video from Tsuburaya Productions. In the video Ultraman is being addressed by Gridman from the SSSS. Gridman series. In an almost passing of the torch, Gridman reminds Ultraman of the mission he has before him. Check the video out below!







The brand new Ultraman series is set to premier on Netflix on April 1st. It will definitely be nice to have another hero to protect the world once Ultraman gets on the scene. Who knows? Maybe we will even get a true crossover with Gridman! Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

