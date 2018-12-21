ULTRAMAN: New Trailer Released For The Upcoming Film

Ultraman is back on both the small and big screen, with its upcoming film that will feature two heroes! Hit the jump for the brand new trailer!

The latest Ultraman film, titled, UltramanR/B The Movie Select! The Crystal of Bonds is a very exciting concept for a film for two BIG reasons. This film will feature two brothers who carry two crystals, one that controls fire (Ultraman Rossu) and one that controls water (Ultraman Blu). THe two heroes may not always see eye to eye but they always band together to fights monsters. The film is based off of the newest series from Tsuburaya Productions, of the same name. A brand new trailer was shown for the film that can be seen below!







The film is set to premier on March 8th in Japan and has an accompanying 25 episode TV series. Excited for the new content? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

