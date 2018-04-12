AO-CHAN CAN'T STUDY! Manga Series Is Getting An Anime Adaptation

The official aochan-anime website is up and running, it has announced the anime adaptation of roman comedy manga series Ao-chan Can't Study!. The anime has shared some of the staff behind this upcoming project.



Staff

Director: Keisuke Inoue

Series Comp: Michiko Yokote

Character Design: Miwa Ooshima

Studio: SILVER LINK



The manga series is written and illustrated by Ren Kawahara, Kodansha publishes it in the Shonen Magazine Edge and Kodansha USA has the North American license. The series has been running since October 2015 and has 5 volumes out right now.



Kodansha Comics has a sample for fans to read before they buy. As of right now, the company has 3 volumes available for sale. The official anime site has several chibi versions of Ao-chan, showing different facial reactions and the animation style it will take.



The studio behind this anime adaptation, Silver Link, is known for work like: Kokoro Connect, Chivalry of a Failed Knight, Masamune-kun's Revenge, Miss Caretaker of Sunohara sou and Strike the Blood. The pattern here is the ecchi tag. However, Ao-chan, does not fall under that category.





