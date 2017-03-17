EUREKA SEVEN To Be Remastered As An Anime Film Trilogy

Bandai Visual has begun streaming a 51-second teaser for a remake of the Eureka Seven anime, which will be released in Japanese theaters as a trilogy. The first film, titled Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution 1, will be released in 2017. The next two film will be released in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Much of the original creative staff and voice cast from the 2005 Studio Bones anime series is expected to return for the project.
Text: 12 years after the emotional TV series
Text: A film trilogy launches
Voice: Hey, Renton, let's go.
Voice & Text: Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution 1
Text: Opens in 2017
ABOUT EUREKA SEVEN
Eureka Seven began in 2005 as an original anime series from Studio Bones. It was directed by Tomoki Kyoda, written by Dai Satō and featured character designs from Shoji Kawamori. Bones developed the series in collaboartion with Bandai Visual. The series takes place in the year 12005 and follows Renton, the fourteen-year-old son of a millitary researched credited with saving the world. Living a mundan life, Renton's world is thrown upside down when a large mecha called the Nirvash type ZERO crashes into his bedroom and a green-haired female pilot named Eureka spills out of the cockpit.
The original anime series consits of 50 episodes which aired from 2005-2006. It premiered in North America on Adult Swim in April 2006. A 24-episode sequel titled Eureka Seven: AO which follows Eureka and Renton's son, was released in April 2012 but was not as well-received as its predecessor. The series has also spawned several light novels, manga and video game adaptations.
