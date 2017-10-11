New MAZINGER Z: INFINITY Trailer Brings The Evil With Dr. Hell And Baron Ashura
Ichiro Mizuki's is re-imaging the original Mazinge Z opening theme song for the film and Kouji Kikkawa's is singing the ending theme, "The Last Letter." Both songs are previewed in the latest trailer below.
The release of the new Mazinger Z anime film is right around the corner and the latest trailer provides a new listen of Ichiro Mizuki's opening theme.
The film premiered last month in Italy on October 28 at the 12th Rome Film Fest before opening in Japan on January 13. A U.S. limited theatrical-run has been confirmed by Toei Animation although dates have not been announced.
The film will celebrate the 45th Anniversay of the original manga from Go Nagai and 92-episode TV anime from Toei.
Humanity was once in danger of its downfall at the hands of the Underground Empire, which was led by the evil scientist Dr. Hell. Koji Kabuto piloted the super robot Mazinger Z, and with help from his friends at the Photon Power Laboratory, he thwarted Dr. Hell's evil ambitions and returned peace to the world.
It's been ten years since then... No longer a pilot, Koji Kabuto has taken after his father and grandfather by starting down the path of the scientist. He encounters a gigantic structure buried deep beneath Mt. Fuji, along with a mysterious indication of life...
New encounters, new threats, and a new fate await mankind. The former hero Koji Kabuto has a decision to make about the future: whether to be a god or a demon...
This grand action film depicts the fierce battle fought by the people and Mazinger Z--once again entrusted with the future of mankind!
