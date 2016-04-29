PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING Promotional Poster Leaks, Revealing A First Look At New Jaegers

A new promotional poster for Legendary Pictures' Pacific Rim: Uprising has surfaced, revealing the first look at three new Jaegers that will debut in the film - including one that's Gypsy Danger inspired.

The folks over at Bloody Disgusting have gotten their hands on a promotional poster for Pacific Rim: Uprising, giving us our first look at three new Jaegers, the giant robots the humans pilot to take on the colossal Kaiju monsters. The one in the middle is reportedly called Gypsy Avengers - a tribute to the heroic Jaeger that sealed the Breach in the first movie.



Pacific Rim: Uprising will arrive in North American theaters on February 23, 2018.

Though Pacific Rim 2 was initially removed from Universal's release schedule, development on the project continued and the film received a new release date of February 23, 2018. Guillermo del Toro will step aside to let Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight sit in the director's chair and screenwriter Travis Beacham has made room for Zak Penn, Jon Spaihts and Derek Connollt (Jurassic World, Kong: Skull Island) to write the sequel.

Initally, del Toro's ambitious plans for his budding franchise included comic books, anime and video game tie-ins. A single-player fighting game was released to generally negative reviews for the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 in 2013. A prequel graphic novel Pacific Rim: Tales from Year Zero was written by Beacham and released in 2013.