Trailer Drops For Upcoming MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM Anime Film

Fans of the Mobile Suit Gundam series just got a big sneak peek at the franchise's upcoming addition! The main trailer for the upcoming anime film Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM, which is the cinematic sequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED series, was revealed today on the official Twitter account for the film.

In the new teaser, the main characters' take center stage and are introduced alongside the emergence of a new war and the introduction of new mobile suits, one of which being the Rising Freedom Gundam, which Kira pilots. The trailer includes the theme music for the movie, which is titled "FREEDOM," which was composed by Tetsuya Komuro and Takanori Nishikawa. Watch the trailer for yourself down below now, and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments down below!

Learn more about the storyline and background details for the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM anime film down below:

C.E. (Cosmic Era). An era in which there are human beings called Coordinators, born with superior physical and mental abilities thanks to genetic modification, and humans called Naturals who are born naturally. With their respective existence at stake, the ideological clash between Coordinators and Naturals escalated into war using armed force. Along the way, the Destiny Plan was proposed, which would forcibly assign a role to each individual and create a world free of competition. But amid the fighting, this Destiny Plan was rejected in order to protect humanity's aspirations and future freedom.

The plot of the film takes place in the year C.E. (Cosmic Era) 75, and the conflict that is shown in the film is still going on. A world peace monitoring organization called The Compass is established in order to mediate the conflict between the independence movement and the invasion by Blue Cosmos. Kira and his crew also interfere in conflicts that are taking place all over the world. In order to carry out a coordinated operation against the stronghold of Blue Cosmos, the developing country known as Foundation has requested that Compass be taken into consideration.

This brand-new movie is a continuation of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny, which was the second television series ever produced for the mecha anime genre. Director Mitsuo Fukuda and other members of the television series' team have returned to take part in the new film, which will hopefully add a lot of nostalgia to the film for pre-existing fans.

The anime film will be releasing in Japanese theaters beginning January 26, 2024.

Be sure to let us know your thoughts on the new trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM in the comments down below, and be sure to continue following along here at animemojo.com to stay up to date on all of your favorite anime and manga titles!