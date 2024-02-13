MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM Breaks Franchise Record

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM Breaks Franchise Record MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM Breaks Franchise Record

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom, the latest Gundam anime film, has now become the top film in franchise history, thanks to 4DX, MX4D, and Dolby Cinema screenings!

News
By NateBest - Feb 13, 2024 08:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Gundam

The latest Mobile Suit Gundam feature film, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom, has become the top-grossing film in the anime  franchise!

The official Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom announced today that the movie has grossed 2,684,435,390 yen (17.96 million USD) from 1,635,481 admissions in Japan, since its release on January 26th

The movie sold 1.21 million tickets within ten days, with an additional 420,000 tickets sold in the following eight days. This includes 4DX, MX4D, and Dolby Cinema screenings that started on February 9th

The movie has now become the highest-grossing film in the 45-year-old Gundam anime franchise, surpassing Mobile Suit Gundam: Encounters in Space, which earned 2.3 billion yen (15.5 million USD) in 1982, and Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, which earned 2.2 billion yen (14.71 million USD). 

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom landed in Japanese theaters on January 26th, 2024, 18 years after its first announcement in 2006.

It debuted at No.1 in 352 theaters across Japan, earning a record-breaking 1,065,983,130 yen (7.23 million USD) on 634,182 admissions

About Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom

The movie is set in the C.E. (Cosmic Era) timeline, where there are two types of humans - Coordinators, who possess superior physical and mental abilities due to genetic modification, and Naturals, who are born naturally. The clash between these groups escalates into a war, during which the Destiny Plan is proposed. However, the plan is ultimately rejected in order to preserve humanity's aspirations and future freedom.

GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM Gets New Music Video Collaboration
Related:

GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM Gets New Music Video Collaboration
2 New GUNDAM Action Figures Drop For Pre-Sale Orders
Recommended For You:

2 New GUNDAM Action Figures Drop For Pre-Sale Orders
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder