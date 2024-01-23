AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER - Netflix Unveils Full Trailer For Live-Action Anime Adapdation

Following an initial teaser trailer and some character posters, Netflix has debuted the full trailer for its live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The eight-episode series is set to premiere globally on February 22, and follows Aang (Gordon Cormier) as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

Per the official logline, “Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task.”

This promo gives us our best look yet at Aang and his pals in action, and also features our first look at several supporting characters, including King Bumi, June and Jet.

Check out the new trailer below, along with the recent posters and some promo stills.

Avatar: The Last Airbender also stars Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Zuko. Additionally, Daniel Dae Kim stars as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran, Arden Cho as June, Maria Zhang as Suki, Sebastien Amoruso as Jet, Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi and Danny Pudi as The Mechanist.

Albert Kim serves as showrunner and executive producer. Michael Goi and Jabbar Raisani direct and executive produce with Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. Co-executive producer Roseanne Liu and Jet Wilkinson also direct.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series ran on Nickelodeon for three seasons from 2005 to 2008, and was followed by four seasons of The Legend of Korra starting in 2012. There was also the M. Night Shyamalan movie we don't talk about.