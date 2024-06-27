TERMINATOR ZERO Anime Series Adds Rosario Dawson And More

TERMINATOR ZERO Anime Series Adds Rosario Dawson And More

Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka), André Holland (Moonlight), Sonoyo Mizuno (House of the Dragon), and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale) have been revealed as the newest additions to the cast of Terminator Zero.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jun 27, 2024 08:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Netflix

Netflix has revealed four additional cast members for Production I.G.'s upcoming Terminator Zero anime series.

Joining Timothy Olyphant, who was recently revealed as the voice of the Terminator in the series, will be Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka), André Holland (Moonlight), Sonoyo Mizuno (House of the Dragon), and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale).

Before we get into the characters each will be playing, it's worth pointing out that Terminator Zero is set in Tokyo, Japan. It's set between two timelines: the future war of 2022 between humanity and Skynet's relentless army of machines, and 1997 when Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. 

"Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity," Netflix's description teases. "She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he’s hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children."

Dawson will voice Kokori, an advanced AI that serves as Japan's own Skynet competition. Holland will voice Malcolm Lee, the computer programmer responsible for developing Kokoro, and a father of three who finds himself haunted by apocalyptic visions. Mizuno will voice Eiko, a resistance fighter sent back in time from 2022 with a mission to prevent Malcolm from launching Kokoro. Lastly, Dowd will voice Prophet, a philosophical guide for the human resistance.

Produced for Netflix by animation studio Production I.G. and Skydance Television, Terminator Zero will consist of eight episodes. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on August 29, which also happens to be Judgment Day.

The series is executive produced by Skydance, Japan animation studio Production I.G., and creator Mattson Tomlin (Project Power and Little Fish). Tomlin also serves as showrunner and writer.

Netflix has yet to debut a trailer for Terminator Zero, although fans who attend Anime Expo next month will be treated to a first look at the series. The special Terminator Zero panel on Friday, July 5th will feature never-before-seen footage as well as discussions focused on the new characters. 

Hopefully, whatever footage is shown during the panel is also shared online shortly afterward.

DELICIOUS IN DUNGEON Season 2 Announced With New Trailer
Related:

DELICIOUS IN DUNGEON Season 2 Announced With New Trailer
AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Announces Open Casting Call For Toph
Recommended For You:

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Announces Open Casting Call For Toph
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder