TERMINATOR ZERO Anime Series Adds Rosario Dawson And More

Netflix has revealed four additional cast members for Production I.G.'s upcoming Terminator Zero anime series.

Joining Timothy Olyphant, who was recently revealed as the voice of the Terminator in the series, will be Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka), André Holland (Moonlight), Sonoyo Mizuno (House of the Dragon), and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale).

Before we get into the characters each will be playing, it's worth pointing out that Terminator Zero is set in Tokyo, Japan. It's set between two timelines: the future war of 2022 between humanity and Skynet's relentless army of machines, and 1997 when Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity.

"Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity," Netflix's description teases. "She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he’s hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children."

Dawson will voice Kokori, an advanced AI that serves as Japan's own Skynet competition. Holland will voice Malcolm Lee, the computer programmer responsible for developing Kokoro, and a father of three who finds himself haunted by apocalyptic visions. Mizuno will voice Eiko, a resistance fighter sent back in time from 2022 with a mission to prevent Malcolm from launching Kokoro. Lastly, Dowd will voice Prophet, a philosophical guide for the human resistance.

Rosario Dawson, André Holland, Sonoya Mizuno, and Ann Dowd will join Timothy Olyphant in TERMINATOR ZERO. The all-new anime premieres August 29! pic.twitter.com/wYWUNFL2m5 — Netflix (@netflix) June 27, 2024

Produced for Netflix by animation studio Production I.G. and Skydance Television, Terminator Zero will consist of eight episodes. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on August 29, which also happens to be Judgment Day.

The series is executive produced by Skydance, Japan animation studio Production I.G., and creator Mattson Tomlin (Project Power and Little Fish). Tomlin also serves as showrunner and writer.

Netflix has yet to debut a trailer for Terminator Zero, although fans who attend Anime Expo next month will be treated to a first look at the series. The special Terminator Zero panel on Friday, July 5th will feature never-before-seen footage as well as discussions focused on the new characters.

Hopefully, whatever footage is shown during the panel is also shared online shortly afterward.