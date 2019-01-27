7SEEDS Anime Series Reveals Its Fall Team Cast Members

The official 7SEEDS website has revealed eight additional cast members joining the show. These characters and voice actors will join the project this fall.
Mayumi Asano as Ran Shishigaki
Kenta Miyake as Akiwo Haza
Ai Kakuma as Kurumi Shikano
Kaito Ishikawa as Ryusei Ogiwara
Mikako Komatsu as Akane Nashimoto
Daisuke Sakaguchi as Sakuya Yamaki
Takanori Hoshino as Hazuki Karita
Kenjiro Tsuda as Ryoya Izayoi
Summer B Team Characters (From left to right, top row then bottom row)
Nao Tōyama as Natsu Iwashimizu
Jun Fukuyama as Arashi Aota
Katsuyuki Konishi as Semimaru Asai
Yoko Soumi as Botan Saotome
Kana Asumi as Matsuri Tendō
Akira Ishida as Chimaki Yamori
Aoi Yūki as Hotaru Kusakari
Kazuhiko Inoue as Kaname Mozunoto
Spring Team Characters (From left to right, top row then bottom row)
Yōko Hikasa as Hana Sugurono
Hirofumi Nojima as Haru Yukima
Ryotaro Okiayu as Mansaku Tsunomata
Eri Kitamura as Hibari Niigusa
Mamiko Noto as Chisa Taiami
Ryou Hirohashi as Momotarō Nobi
Shizuka Itou as Fujiko Amacha
Hisao Egawa as Dōsei Yanagi
The anime series will be released in Netflix with a worldwide release date of April 2019. The manga series that inspired the anime series is written by Yumi Tamura and was published by Shogakukan in the Betsucomi and Flowers magazines from November 2001 to July 2017. The manga has 35 volumes in total and won the 2007 Shogakukan Manga Award for the Shojo manga category. The series sold more than 10 million copies.
The series has shared only one promotional image which features the main characters. There has not been any video shared just yet, whenever something in video format pops up, we will let you know. The series has shared character images though, we can see how characters will look in animation format.
In the immediate future, a giant meteorite has collided with earth. All living organisms, including mankind, have been wiped off the face of the planet. The government, who had foreseen this outcome, took measures to counter the worst-case scenario. In particular was Project "7SEEDS," in which five sets of seven young men and women were carefully selected and placed into teams (Spring, Summer A, Summer B, Autumn and Winter). Each participant was then put under cryogenic sleep in hopes of preserving the continued existence of mankind.
When those men and women awoke, they found themselves suddenly thrust into a cruel world. While bereft and grieved over forever losing their loved ones, they sought to find ways to survive.
7Seeds hits Netflix on April 2019
