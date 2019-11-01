BOOGIEPOP AND OTHERS Reveals Its 18-Episode Count For Season 1

Studio Madhouse's upcoming horror mystery psychological anime series, Boogiepop wa Warawanai , has revealed its 18 episode total for its first season. Here is more.

The official boogiepop website has shared its official 18-episode count for the first season of the series. The 18 episodes will be distributed across five Blu-ray and DVD volumes. Here are the release dates for the volumes: March 27 (Episodes 1-3), April 24 (Episodes 4-6), May 24 (Episodes 7-9), June 26 (Episodes 10-13) and July 24 (Episodes 14-18).



The Blu-rays are going for 8,000 yen and the DVD goes for 7,000. A single CD titled shadowgraph and performed by MYTH & ROID will be available for purchasing on February 27, 2019 and has the price tag of 1,200 yen plus tax.

The channel states that an instrumental version will be available as well as two other titles that have yet to be revealed. The series premiered on January 4 in the following TV networks: AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS, BS11 and two more.

Cast

Chiaki Kobayashi

Shino Shimoji

Ayaka Suwa

Junya Enoki

Aoi Ichikawa

Ayana Taketatsu

Kouki Miyata

Taku Yashiro

Kana Ichinose

Yoshimasa Hosoya

Yoshiaki Hasegawa

Kana Asumi

Youji Ueda

Kana Hanazawa

The original creator is Kouhei Kadono, Koji Ogata did the original character design, Shingo Natsume is directing, Tomohiro Suzuki is under series composition and script, Hidehiko Sawada is in charge of overall character design, kensuke ushio produces the music, Boogiepop and Others PARTNERS produces the series and MADHOUSE animates the project.

The previously-confirmed voice cast is the following: Aoi Yuuki as Boogiepop, Saori Oonishi as Nagi Kirima, Aoi Yuuki as Touka Miyashita and Kazuko Suema as Reina Kondou. The ending theme is "Whiteout" by Riko Azuna.

The previous anime series titled Boogiepop Phantom aired from January 5, 2000 to March 22, 2000 and has 12 episodes. This series was animated by studio Madhouse, directed by Takashi Watanabe who also wrote the storyboard, Youta Tsuruoka was the sound director and Masao Maruyama produced it. This new upcoming series is not a sequel.