BOOGIEPOP AND OTHERS Shares Its Opening Theme Video

Studio Madhouse's upcoming horror mystery psychological anime series, Boogiepop wa Warawanai , has shared its official opening theme video performed by MYTH & ROID. Here is more.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.21 minute opening theme video for the upcoming psychological anime series Boogiepop wa Warawanai or Boogiepop and Others. The single is titled shadowgraph and is performed by MYTH & ROID. The single will be available for purchasing on February 27, 2019 and has the price tag of 1,200 yen plus tax.



The channel states that an instrumental version will be available as well as two other titles that have yet to be revealed. The series premieres on January 4 in the following TV networks: AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS, BS11 and two more.

Cast

Chiaki Kobayashi

Shino Shimoji

Ayaka Suwa

Junya Enoki

Aoi Ichikawa

Ayana Taketatsu

Kouki Miyata

Taku Yashiro

Kana Ichinose

Yoshimasa Hosoya

Yoshiaki Hasegawa

Kana Asumi

Youji Ueda

Kana Hanazawa

The original creator is Kouhei Kadono, Koji Ogata did the original character design, Shingo Natsume is directing, Tomohiro Suzuki is under series composition and script, Hidehiko Sawada is in charge of overall character design, kensuke ushio produces the music, Boogiepop and Others PARTNERS produces the series and MADHOUSE animates the project.

The previously-confirmed voice cast is the following: Aoi Yuuki as Boogiepop, Saori Oonishi as Nagi Kirima, Aoi Yuuki as Touka Miyashita and Kazuko Suema as Reina Kondou. The ending theme is "Whiteout" by Riko Azuna.

The previous anime series titled Boogiepop Phantom aired from January 5, 2000 to March 22, 2000 and has 12 episodes. This series was animated by studio Madhouse, directed by Takashi Watanabe who also wrote the storyboard, Youta Tsuruoka was the sound director and Masao Maruyama produced it. This new upcoming series is not a sequel.

