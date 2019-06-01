DATE A LIVE III Anime Series Has Revealed Its Episode Count

Studio J.C.Staff's upcoming third season of harem mecha romance anime series, Date A Live III , has revealed its total episode count. Here are the details and more information on the series.

The official Date a Live website has shared the total episode count for its third season. The upcoming season will have 12 episodes in total and will release two video box sets. The series premieres on January 11, 2019 in the following networks: AT-X, TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi and Sun TV.

Date A Live's season 3 will be directed by Keitarou Motonaga, Hideki Shirane is under series composition, Kouji Watanabe is the character designer, sweet ARMS performs the opening, Erii Yamazaki performs the ending theme and J.C.Staff is animating the season. Ayumi Mano joins the cast as the newest member and she will play the Seventh Spirit Natsumi. The key visual is a picture of Natsumi and her shadow.

Date A Live's second season aired from April 2014 to June 2014 with a total of 10 episodes and was produced by Kadokawa Shoten, AT-X and Nippon Columbia. Funimation has the English license and Production IMS did the animation. The light novel that inspired these media adaptations has been publishing since March 2011.