FAIRY GONE: New Climax Promo Revealed For The Series

New fantasy action series, Fairy Gone, has revealed a new "climax" promo that is streaming online. Hit the jump to give it a viewing and see what is in store!

P.A. Works and TOHO's original anime series, Fairy Gone, a world where fairies are utilized as weapons and changes the dynamics of a modern society; has revealed a brand new promotional video titled "climax". The video, about the length of a feature length trailer, can be seen below. Make sure to check it out!







Fairy Gone is set to release its second part this October, after premiering this April, and will even be gearing for a Blu-Ray/DVD release that will be released in 8 discs containing 24 episodes in total. Excited for the series and the new promo video? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below and expect new episodes of Fairy Gone to be coming this fall!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE