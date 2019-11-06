 FAIRY GONE: New Climax Promo Revealed For The Series
Other Headlines Pictures Videos

FAIRY GONE: New Climax Promo Revealed For The Series

FAIRY GONE: New Climax Promo Revealed For The Series

New fantasy action series, Fairy Gone, has revealed a new "climax" promo that is streaming online. Hit the jump to give it a viewing and see what is in store!

marvelfreek94 | 6/11/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
P.A. Works and TOHO's original anime series, Fairy Gone, a world where fairies are utilized as weapons and changes the dynamics of a modern society; has revealed a brand new promotional video titled "climax". The video, about the length of a feature length trailer, can be seen below. Make sure to check it out! 



Fairy Gone is set to release its second part this October, after premiering this April, and will even be gearing for a Blu-Ray/DVD release that will be released in 8 discs containing 24 episodes in total. Excited for the series and the new promo video? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below and expect new episodes of Fairy Gone to be coming this fall! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...