FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL - II. LOST BUTTERFLY Tops Japanese Box Office

The second anime film in the trilogy produced by Ufotable, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel - II. Lost Butterfly , has premiered in the number one spot in Japan. Here are the details.

The second anime film in the Ufotable trilogy, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel - II. Lost Butterfly, has premiered in the number one spot in the Japanese box office. The film sold over 363,030 tickets and made over 602,841,741 yen which is about $5.55 million dollars. This was made in just three days of screening, beating the first movie in the trilogy by 12% in tickets sold and 18% is opening weekend revenue.

The movie will make its U.S. debut on February 23rd at the Regal L.A. LIVE!. at the following link . The movie is teasing a special giveaway and special guest during the screenings. A nationide release will launch on March 14 with distribution by Fathom Events. Tickets for the movie will go on sale on January 17 at 11:00 A.M. PST. The movie is teasing a special giveaway and special guest during the screenings. A nationide release will launch on March 14 with distribution by Fathom Events.

The film is premiered on January 12 in Japan and is the second title in the trilogy produced by Ufotable. Lost Butterfly is developed by the same people from the previous film. It is directed by Tomonori Sudo, Hikaru Kondo produces it, Akira Hiyama writes the script, Yuki Kajiura develops the music and Aniplex of America holds the English license.

The first film in the trilogy, Presage Flower, aired on October 14, 2017 with 120 minutes or run-time. Lost Butterfly is the fourth adaptation developed from Ufotable's Type-Moon works. The Kara no Kyokai films were the first, then we got the Fate/stay night television series and finally the Unlimited Blade Works anime series.