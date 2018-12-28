 HIBIKE! EUPHONIUM: CHIKAI NO FINALE Shares New Footage In Latest Promotional Video
Studio Kyoto Animation's upcoming drama music school anime film, Hibike! Euphonium Movie 3 Chikai no Finale, has revealed a new promotional video. Here is more information on the film.

MemoAcebo | 12/28/2018
Filed Under: "Other" Source: Moetron
The official Kyoani YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second trailer for the upcoming drama music anime film Hibike! Euphonium Movie 3 Chikai no Finale. The video has new footage from the film that gives plot details and guide the viewer through the movie's narrative, it introduces various characters and their voice actors and gives information on broadcast scheduling.

The film premieres in Japan on April 19 and serves as a sequel to the Hibike Euphonium 2 anime series. Here is the previously announced cast of the film, they will be portraying their characters from the anime series:
 
Mutsuo Shinohara is the art director, Akiyo Takeda serves as the film's color designer, Hiroyuki Takahashi is under instrument design, Kazuya Takao performs director of photography duties, Yota Tsuruoka is the sound director and Masahiro Ōwada supervises music.
 
The prequel anime series aired from October 6, 2016 to December 29, 2016 and has 13 episodes. Kyoto Animation was the studio behind it and Ponycan USA has the North American license. The anime adapts the manga series written by Hami and illustrated by Ayano Takeda.
 


Hibike! Euphonium Movie: Chikai no Finale will tell the story of Kumiko Oumae and others as second-year students.
 
Hibike! Euphonium: Chikai no Finale is out on April 19, 2019
