JASHIN-CHAN DROPKICK Will Receive A New Episode On Amazon Prime
The slapstick comedy anime series, Jashin-chan Dropkick, has released a new promotional video teasing the upcoming episode transmitted exclusively on Amazon Prime.
Studio Nomad's comedy supernatural anime series, Dropkick On My Devil!!, has announced that it will be releasing a new special episode on Amazon Prime. Here is more on the series.
The video is 2.40 minutes long and gives quick glimpses of various characters.
This new episode will be premiering on October 1st on Amazon Prime Video. Here is the official Japanese link.
The anime series aired from July 2018 to September 2018 with a total of 11 episodes.
Hikaru Satou directed the anime, Kazuyuki fudeyasu wrote the script, Chiaki Omigawa and Aina Suzuki produced theme songs.
The opening theme is called Anoko ni Drop Kick by Jashin Girls and the ending theme is Home Sweet Home! by Yutarou Miura.
Jashin-chan Dropkick is a violent slapstic comedy about a delusional gothic lolita, Yurine, who summons a demon girl with the tail of a cobra, Jashin-chan.
They'll have to live together until Yurine finds a way to send Jashin-chan back to hell, or until Jashin-chan kills Yurine.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]