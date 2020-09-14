JUJUTSU KAISEN: A Vibrant New Visual For The Upcoming Anime Has Been Released

As the October release approaches, the creators of Jujutsu Kaisen have released an amazing new visual for fans to check out. Hit the jump to see the action-packed and colorful image!

When it comes to horror or stories that give off an overall strange or creepy vibe, no country has helped to revolutionize that idea more than Japan. From Ju-On to Tokyo Ghoul, Japan has shown that horror can either be thrilling or action-packed.

One such manga that rides the line of fear and action is Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen. Released in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the series follows a young man who contains a creature called a Curse; now, the young man must learn sorcery and also work with his curse to help those that can't help themselves against these terrifying creatures.

Since the release of the manga, a new anime has been confirmed to be released at the beginning of October. The series will be streaming on the anime streaming service, Crunchyroll, meaning that people around the globe will enjoy the show! As the premiere gets closer and closer, the creators have released a brand new visual that features the main cast.

Halloween is about to get more action-packed with this brand new action anime. We would love to hear your thoughts on the new visual in the usual spot!





A boy fights... for "the right death."

Hardship, regret, shame: the negative feelings that humans feel become Curses that lurk in our everyday lives. The Curses run rampant throughout the world, capable of leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. What's more, the Curses can only be exorcised by another Curse.

Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back.



Jujutsu Kaisen will premiere on Crunchyroll on October 2nd!