The Ecchi Manga EVEN THE STUDENT COUNCIL HAS ITS HOLES Gets English License And Release Window

If you're in the mood for a student council that's equal parts adorable chaos and cheeky fanservice, here is a new title that might hit that spot. We recently got the news that the English license for Even the Student Council Has Its Holes! (original Japanese: Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru!), by Muchimaro. was acquired by Seven Seas for their naughty and adult focused Ghost Ship Imprint program This slice of life gem blends quirky daily antics with just enough naughty undertones to keep things spicy, all while delivering that irresistible "world's cutest" vibe the creator is known for.

The story centers on the main character Mizunoe Ume, a high schooler desperate to avoid repeating a year. He joins the student council thinking it'll be an easy academic lifeline only to discover his new clubmates are anything but ordinary. One's an airhead, another's intimidatingly scary, a few harbor secret pervy sides, and they're all weird in the best (and sometimes most awkward) ways. Yet somehow, they're oddly endearing and cute, turning Ume's school life into a whirlwind of mysterious, futuristic-feeling days packed with charm and mild mayhem. It's classic 4-koma format: quick-hit gags, escalating absurdity, and that signature Muchimaro touch of playful naughtiness.

Muchimaro, who debuted in 2020 and quickly built a following for cute-yet-edgy art, previously brought us It's Just Not My Night! – Tale of a Fallen Vampire Queen (also licensed by Seven Seas). That series mixed comedy with supernatural flair, and fans will spot the same sharp character designs and humorous energy here. The student council cast feels like an evolution of Muchimaro's style of adorable girls with hidden depths (and occasional wardrobe malfunctions), all wrapped in fast-paced, gag-driven panels.

The manga has been running in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since April 2022, with tankōbon volumes collected regularly. It even snagged the ninth Next Manga Award in the print category back in 2023, proving its popularity beyond niche appeal. And the hype doesn't stop at pages as an anime TV adaptation (produced by Passione, the studio behind Interspecies Reviewers and other bold adult titles) was announced for the series in April 2025, with a teaser already out to whet appetites for more animated antics. Check it out down below:

This series is a natural fit for the Ghost Ship program lineup of mature, fanservice-leaning comedies. Think of it like series that lean into ecchi without going full hentai mode, while keeping the heart and humor intact. Readers have praised the series for its "too good for this world" character moments amid the chaos, with some chapters focusing on pure comfort and others dialing up the playful edge.

Even the Student Council Has Its Holes! Vol. 1 makes its English debut in September 2026, priced at $13.99 USA / $17.99 CAN in print, with ebooks on major digital platforms. Single-volume editions will roll out as the series continues. If you love student council hijinks like Seitokai Yakuindomo but want something fresher with a naughtier twist, this is your next pickup. Muchimaro's genius for cute daily life with a wink is about to hit Western shelves get ready for a school year full of holes... in logic, that is.