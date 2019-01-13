KAKEGURUIXX Season 2 Anime Series Is Listed With 12 Episodes

Studio MAPPA's shounen mystery psychological anime series, Kakeguruixx , has revealed its 12-episode count. Here is more information on the series.

The new second season of mystery anime series Kakegurui, has revealed its 12-episode count. The second season premiered on January 9, 2019 and is animated by studio MAPPA. T

he ending theme "AlegriA" by D-selections will be on sale as a single on February 27, 2019.

The show premiered on MBS on January 8, 2019, Netflix on January 10 and TOKYO MX, RKB and BS on January 13. The series launched a live-action television drama in January 15, 2018 and ended on March 19, 2018 with 10 episodes. A second season is in development right now. Tsutomu habasua directed it, JNN, MBS and TBS broadcasted it.

The first season of the anime ran from July 1, 2017 to September 23, 2017 and has 12 episodes. The staff that worked on season 1 and is now coming back for the second season in January 2019 is the following:

Staff

Director, Storyboard - Yuuichirou Hayashi

Sound Director - Akiko Fujita

Episode Director, Storyboard - Sayo Yamamoto

Script, Series Composition - Yasuko Kobayashi

Studio - MAPPA



Cast

Yumeko Jabami - Saori Hayami

Mary Saotome - Minami TAnaka

Ryouta Suzui - Tatsuya Tokutake

Midari Ikishima - Mariya Ise

Kirari Momobami - Miyuki Sawashiro

The manga series that inspired this anime project is written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Toru Naomura. Square Enix publishes it and Yen Press has the English license. It has been publishing in the Gangan Joker magazine since 2014 and has 10 volumes out right now.