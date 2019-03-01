LAIDBACKERS Anime Series Reveals New Promotional Video And Key Visual

Studio Gokumi's upcoming action adventure anime film, LAIDBACKERS , has revealed a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The official Flying Dog YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1-minute trailer for the upcoming adventure anime film LAIDBACKERS. The video introduces the main characters of the show as well as their voice actors, gives a couple of scenes showing their relationships and action scenes as well. The new key visual shared features five characters in the middle of a fight. The film has an April 5 release date

and a two-week screening in Japan in Spring 2019.

Hiroyuki Hashimoto is directing the movie, Makoto Uezu is writing the script, Kei Tsuchiya is under character design, Clock works does the distribution and kz produces the music. The voice cast is the following: Rina Hidaka, Himika Akaneya, You Taichi, Maria Naganawa, Yumi Uchiyama, Yumiri Hanamori and Saki Fujita.

The film also shared a key visual presenting the main characters and their official design. The official site gives more information on the characters' personalities, age and description. The main story the film will follow is also listed there. The theme song is performed by Kizuna AI.

