LOVE LIVE! SUNSHINE!! MOVIE Opens In Number 8 In Japan's Box Office

The music slice of life anime film, Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie: Over the Rainbow, launched this weekend and opened up at the number 8 spot in Japan's box office for total tickets sold. The movie's premiere date was January 4, 2019. The other anime film competing with Love Live! is Broly. The Saiyan flick landed on the third spot for its fourth weekend.

Cast

Arisa Komiya as Kanan Matsuura

Saito Zu summer as Dia Kurosawa

Aika Kobayashi as Yoshiko Tsushima

The original draft is up to Sakurako Kimino, Yuhei Murota is under character design, Tatsuya Kato produces the music and Sunrise animates the project. The previous season of the series aired from October 7, 2017 to December 30, 2017 and has 13 episodes. The producers are the following: Bandai Visual, Lantis, ASCII Media Works and Bushiroad. Funimation holds the North American license and has released both seasons in their English version.



The first film in the franchise, Love Live! The School Idol Movie, hit the number one spot with tickets sold in June 2015. The film earned close to $3,240,900 dollars in just two days, it premiered on a Saturday. The manga series that inspired all of the media formats is written by Sakurako Kimino and has been published by ASCII Media Works in the Dengeki G's Magazine since May 2016 and has 2 volumes out.