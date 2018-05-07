Other Headlines Pictures

New Visual For The SHOMETSU TOSHI TV Anime Has Been Revealed

Shometsu Toshi is a new anime series that will be coming out, based off of a mobile game. Recently, a new visual was unveiled for the series; check it out!

Wright Flyer Studios' Shometsu Toshi (Annihilated City) is a smartphone game that has recently been given an anime that is coming out. The story is about a fateful day when a town is completely destroyed. We follow the last survivor, a girl named Yuki, and a loner named Takuya as they face obstacles, mysteries and conspiracies in an effort to bring sense to a letter that Yuki's father left for her. The new image, not unlike Yuki's, shows Takuya laying in the rain. Check out the visual below! 



The series will star: 
  • Kana Hanazawa as Yuki
  • Tomokazu Sugita as Takuya
  • Yuichi Nakamura as Akira
  • Tarusuke Shingaki as Eiji (Researcher)
  • Aimi as Kikyō
  • Taisuke Nishimura as Geek
  • Mitsuki Nakae as Yumiko (Researcher)
While the series doesn't have a release date set just yet we can expect the series to come pretty soon. Curious about the new series? Sound off below!
