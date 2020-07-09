NOBLESSE: A New Five Minute Preview Of The New Crunchyroll Original Has Begun Streaming

Ahead of the premiere of the new series, Crunchyroll has released a five-minute preview for Noblesse . Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage!

With Halloween right around the corner, Crunchyroll is making sure that fans of anime will have a fun and spooky show to sink their teeth into. Based on a manhwa series created by Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee, which premiered in 2014 in WEBTOONS, Noblesse is a tale of supernatural monsters and high school.

Since its release, the series has been in publication in Korea and will now be making its way to worldwide audiences thanks to Crunchyroll! Initially, an anime by Production I.G, the 30-minute special is streaming on Crunchyroll, which is a great way to get ready before the new show drops on the service.

The new Noblesse series is a Crunchyroll Original that will be apart of a growing list of Korean manhwa that gets the anime treatment through the streaming service, such as The God of High School and Tower of God. Ahead of its October release, Crunchyroll has begun streaming a five-minute preview of the series below!

With the release so close, now is the best time to read or watch up on the upcoming series! Make sure to check out the new trailer below and share your thoughts in the comments below!





Raizel awakens from his 820-year slumber. He holds the special title of Noblesse , a pure-blooded Noble and protector of all other Nobles. In an attempt to protect Raizel, his servant Frankenstein enrolls him at Ye Ran High School, where Raizel learns the simple and quotidian routines of the human world through his classmates. However, the Union, a secret society plotting to take over the world, dispatches modified humans and gradually encroaches on Raizel's life, causing him to wield his mighty power to protect those around him… After 820 years of intrigue, the secrets behind his slumber are finally revealed, and Raizel's absolute protection as the Noblesse begins!



Noblesse premieres on Crunchyroll, October 6th!