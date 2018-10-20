RE:ZERO MEMORY SNOW Ova Releases New Promotional Video
The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.30 minute promotional video for the OVA Re:Zero Memory Snow. This original video animation is part of the Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- franchise. Memory Snow has been in Japanese theaters since October 6 and has a short run.
Studio White Fox's drama fantasy psychological thriller ova, Re:Zero Memory Snow, has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the ova and series.
Memory Snow is directed by Masaharu Watanabe, Tappei Nagatsuki did scenario supervision, Shinichirou Otsuka performed original character design, Tatsuya Koyanagi was the chief director, Kyuuta Sakai was the art director and White Fox animated the project. The main voice actors are Rie Takahashi as Emilia, Yuusuke Kobayashi as Subaru Natsuki, Inori Minase as Rem and Rie Murakawa as Ram.
Subaru and the others have saved the children of Irlam village by defeating the demon Wolgarm. Finally, some peace has set in, but Subaru has gone on a mission that nobody knows of. Even though he disguised himself carefully, he immediately was discovered by Petra and the other children of the village. The mission that got destroyed within five seconds was actually a scout mission for a date with Emilia…
