SCHOOL-LIVE! Live-Action Film Announces A 4-Episode Prequel

The live-action adaptation of authors Norimitsu Kaihou and Sadoru Chiba's mystery horror school manga series, School-Live! , has announced a net prequel. Here are the details on the new project.

The official School-Live! website has announced that the live-action film has inspired a 4-episode net prequel min-series. The live-action adaptation of authors Norimitsu Kaiho and Sadoru Chiba's manga series has announced the Gakko XXX ~Mo Hitotsu no Gakko Gurashi! prequel. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video the same day the film premieres, January 25.



The series features an original story starring the following actors: Hinako Sakurai, Rena Takeda, Ei Morisako, Mio Yuki and Nonoka Ono.

Tomoya Sugioka will direct this prequel as well as write the script, Shu Kanematsu will produce the music.

The story centers around various students of Megurigaoka Private High School, including a pair of third-year students who were planning to enter a competition with their documentary film, two second-year students who are childhood friends but who have a strained relationship, and a third-year student who worries about having different views from her friends. Ono reprises her role from the film as the teacher Megumi.

Nonoka Ono is playing the School Living Club advisor Megumi Megunee Sakura and joins the other cast members: Namabi Abe as Kurumi Ebisuzawa, Midori Nagatsuki as Yuki Takeya, Wakan Majima as Yuri Wakasa and Rio Kiyohara as Miki Naoki. Issey Shibata is directing the movie and writing the script. The film has a January 2019 release date.

The manga has been publishing since July 2012 with the Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine and has 9 volumes out right now. Norimitsu Kaiho writes it and Sadoru Chiba illustrates it. Yen Press has the English license and began releasing the series in November 2015.

The anime series aired from July 2015 to September 2015 and has 12 episodes. MOSAIC.WAV produces the music, Sentai Filmworks has the North American license, it was directed by Masaomi Ando and written by Norimitsu Kaiho.