SHOMETSU TOSHI Anime Series Previews Its Theme Song In New Video

The official PONY CANYON YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.30-minute promotional video for the upcoming action drama mystery anime series Shoumetsu Toshi. The trailer has new footage from the series and previews the theme song Kotae (Answer) by Mao Abe. The series' website is also playing the new song.
Cast
Kana Hanazawa as Yuki
Tomokazu Sugita as Takuya
Yūichi Nakamura as Akira
Tarusuke Shingaki as Eiji
Aimi as Kikyō
Taisuke Nishimura as Geek
Mitsuki Nakae as Yumiko
Makoto Takahashi as Kōta
Haruka Shamoto as Homura
Emiri Iwai as Nami
Hina Suguta as Haruka
Aguri Ōnishi as Rena
Hikari Sonoyama as Yua
Ayaka Asai as Sōma
Tomoyo Kurosawa as Ryōko
Nobunaga Shimazaki as Tsubasa
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Yoshiaki
Ayane Sakura as Suzuna
Kenn as Rui
Natsumi Hioka as Sumire
Sitting on the director's chair is Shigeyuki Miya, Shingo Irie is under script writing, Tomoyuki Shitaya is performing the character design, Satoshi Motoyama is in charge of directing the sound and Kenji Kawai composes the music. Madhouse is helping as producer and Pony Canyon helps with music development.
TOKYO MX is the only listed network that will broadcast the show, other networks have not been revealed. The site states "others" will transmit it. The release date is April 2019 and the series is scheduled with 12 episodes.
One day, a city suddenly disappears. Takuya, a professional by-the-contract courier and lone wolf, meets Yuki, the only survivor from the city's extinction. The two rely on a message from Yuki's father, who was heard to be missing, and head toward the disappeared city, Lost.
However, unexpected obstacles strike before the pair, with the reality especially shocking for Yuki. Before them are the feelings of those left behind, a mysterious group manipulating in the shadows, and unveiling the hidden conspiracy. Takuya and Yuki, who both were initially strangers, would deepen their bond during the journey and unravel the mystery of the Lost city.
Shoumetsu Toshi is out in April 2019
