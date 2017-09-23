SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Limited Edition/ Pre-order Bonuses Revealed
With Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet coming out to Japan on Febuary 8th 2018, and it will be releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Bandai Namco has announced all of the bonuses that you will get for pre-ordering the game and buying the limited edition of it.
More information has come out for the limited edition and pre-order bonuses of the new upcoming game Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet! Hit the jump to get the full details!
Pre-ordered and first-print copies will come with the special Knight's Blood costume for Asuna and the Silver Gun weapon.
The $97 limited edition packs the game with an exclusive soundtrack, special book, Dengeki NerveGear Special Version Vol. 05 magazine, and a product code card as well as the pre-order bonuses above. Here is a shot of all the goodies that you will get from the limited edition.
In addition to having characters from the series in game and your own customizable avatar—featuring costume designs by Phantom Bullet and Project Alicization manga's Kotaro Yamada. Fatal Bullet introduces two new heroines to join us on our adventure! Kureha is voiced by Ayane Sakura, while Zeliska is voiced by Mamiko Noto.
Here is the latest promotional trailer for your viewing pleasure! Have all of your dreams come true to be fighting in the Gun Gale Online univerise? What style of fighting will suit you best? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section below!
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will feature an engrossing, original story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara, that takes players into the world of “Gun Gale Online,” from the popular second season of the Sword Art Online series. Players will be able to dive right into the immersive landscape developed by Dimps, and enjoy robust environments and textures powered by Unreal Engine 4. Using agile double jumps, air dashes, wall-to-wall repelling, and quick weapon swapping, players will engage in brisk platforming and shooting gameplay as they embark on epic adventures. Rounding out the package, full multiplayer cooperative and competitive modes will let two to eight players collaborate and compete against one another online.
