DETECTIVE CONAN Joins The Anime-Inspired Card Battlers In Under Two Months

This May fans that intersect with interests in both anime and card games will be thrilled to add a new title to their collection in the form of Detective Conan. Hardly the first anime series to jump from the screen to the dining room table, it will join the likes of Pokemon, Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, as well as more tradition TCGs such as Magic The Gathering and Final Fantasy.

The Meitantei Conan Card Game has been officially announced to hit shelves on May 4th, which doubles as the famous Star Wars Day, giving the holiday a double-meaning for nerds. The date was carefully chosen to coincide with the birthday of characters Conan and Shinichi, which fans of the series will likely recognize for themselves.

Five starter decks and the first booster pack for Meitantei Conan Card Game have been announced, with many others sure to follow suit in the near future, especially if the game catches eyes and proves popular. The themes for the starter decks are Conan Edogawa, Heiji Hattori, Kaito Kid, Shuichi Akai, and Tooru Amuro with the first booster pack set to be Detectives Trump Card (Joker) containing a random selection of cards. Additional peripheral products are stated to also release alongside these cards on May 4th as well.

To get yourself ready for the game and whet your appetite during the two-month wait, check out the official announcement and art below. As you can see, the art for Conan is based on the magazine the series originally appeared in.

Also released alongside the announcement on the official Twitter account is a handwritten letter from Detective Conan creator Gosho Aoyama. The English translation of the message is as follows.

Hello, this is Aoyama!

The official Conan card game finally released for Conan's 30th anniversary!

I was hooked on a certain TCG when I started serializing Conan, so I'm really looking forward to it! (lol)

The game will go on sale on May 4, Conan's (Shinichi's) birthday, so look forward to it!

Gosho Aoyama

What do you guys think about this exciting addition to the Detective Conan mega-franchise? Can you see yourself sitting across from a friend - or enemy - and battling it out while immersing yourself in this exciting anime world?

Regardless of your thoughts, be sure to share them in the usual spot in the comments section below. In the meantime, those unfamiliar with the popular series can check out the Youtube video of the theme from Season 1 below.

About Case Closed (Detective Conan) Shinichi Kudo was a brilliant high school detective until one day he was turned into a child by a mysterious Black Organization. Taking on a new identity as Conan Edogawa to protect those close to him, Conan now pursues the Black Organization in hopes of finding the cure to bring him back to his teenage self.

Detective Conan can be viewed on Crunchyroll.