Can Humanity Survive? Toonami To Air LAZARUS Mid-Season Marathon This Saturday

The next Saturday night, Toonami space flight will feature a midseason marathon of Shinichiro Watanabe's Lazarus.
If you've been curious about the latest offering from the legendary anime creator, that would be an opportune time to check out his newest collaboration with Adult Swim.
Six episodes of the anime will air, with episode six premiering at Midnight. Following its conclusion, a mini-marathon of episodes 1-6 will begin.
The following week, the Toonami line-up changes as Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War makes its debut.
We also have a preview of next week's all new episode to check out.
Lazarus, from Adult Swim, MAPPA, and Sola Entertainment, premiered on the former on April 6, 2025. The series is confirmed for a 13 episode first season.
In terms of what inspired him to make Lazarus, Watanabe previously shared that he was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, "In the past, I would look at other works of fiction and get inspired by them. But this time, just watching the news and taking a look at the world, things happening right now seem more dramatic and kind of crazier than fiction."
"Because I was inspired by events going on in the real world, putting it too far into the future would lose that touch of reality."
Created and directed by Watanabe, he also wrote several episodes while others were penned by Dai Satō, Takahiro Ozawa, and Tsukasa Kondo. The music for the show is scored by jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington and DJs Bonobo and Floating Points.
About Lazarus:
The year is 2052 - an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity prevails across the globe. The reason for this: mankind has been freed from sickness and pain. Nobel Prize winning neuroscientist Dr. Skinner has developed a miracle cure-all drug with no apparent drawbacks called Hapuna.
Three years later, the world has moved on. But Dr. Skinner has returned - this time, as a harbinger of doom. Skinner announces that Hapuna has a short half-life. Everyone who has taken it will die approximately three years later. Death is coming for this sinful world - and coming soon.
As a response to this threat, a special task force of 5 agents is gathered from across the world to save humanity from Skinner's plan. This group is called "Lazarus." Can they find Skinner and develop a vaccine before time runs out?