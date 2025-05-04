Can Humanity Survive? Toonami To Air LAZARUS Mid-Season Marathon This Saturday

The next Saturday night, Toonami space flight will feature a midseason marathon of Shinichiro Watanabe's Lazarus.

If you've been curious about the latest offering from the legendary anime creator, that would be an opportune time to check out his newest collaboration with Adult Swim.

Six episodes of the anime will air, with episode six premiering at Midnight. Following its conclusion, a mini-marathon of episodes 1-6 will begin.

The following week, the Toonami line-up changes as Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War makes its debut.

On May 10th there will be a marathon of Lazarus. pic.twitter.com/hx5HyTXI8O — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) April 25, 2025

We also have a preview of next week's all new episode to check out.

Tune into #Toonami on Saturday, May 10th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of Lazarus, "Heaven Is a Place on Earth"! pic.twitter.com/VFQKAQ1OMy — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) May 4, 2025

Lazarus, from Adult Swim, MAPPA, and Sola Entertainment, premiered on the former on April 6, 2025. The series is confirmed for a 13 episode first season.

In terms of what inspired him to make Lazarus, Watanabe previously shared that he was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, "In the past, I would look at other works of fiction and get inspired by them. But this time, just watching the news and taking a look at the world, things happening right now seem more dramatic and kind of crazier than fiction."

"Because I was inspired by events going on in the real world, putting it too far into the future would lose that touch of reality."

Created and directed by Watanabe, he also wrote several episodes while others were penned by Dai Satō, Takahiro Ozawa, and Tsukasa Kondo. The music for the show is scored by jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington and DJs Bonobo and Floating Points.