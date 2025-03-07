LAZARUS Adds Major Star Power With 14 Voice Actors From Across The Anime Industry

With Lazarus set to premiere in just a few weeks on Adult Swim, the highly anticipated anime series has announced 14 voice actors. The series has added some major star power to its cast featuring actors who have voiced characters in some of the biggest anime, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Sakamoto Days, Naruto, Black Butler, My Hero Academia, and even Cowboy Bebop.

We're not quite sure who they will be playing yet as each voice actor's role will be revealed when their respective episode premieres.

The 14 newly revealed cast members are:

Yuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo in JUJUTSU KAISEN )

) Tomokazu Sugita (Taro Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days )

) Shoya Chiba (Akihiko Nirei in WIND BREAKER )

) Neeko (Reborn in REBORN! )

) Daisuke Ono (Sebastian Michaelis in Black Butler )

) Kazuhiko Inoue (Kakashi Hatake in Naruto )

) Satoshi Hino (Momonga in Overlord )

) Sumire Uesaka (Lum in Urusei Yatsura 2022)

2022) Hidenori Takahashi (Konohamaru Sarutobi in BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS )

) Koki Uchiyama (Gen Narumi in Kaiju No. 8 )

) Kensho Ono (Tetsuya Kuroko in Kuroko's Basketball )

) Aoi Tada (Radical Ed in Cowboy Bebop )

) Ayane Sakura (Ochaco Uraraka in My Hero Academia )

) Yoshiko Sakakibara (Queen Nehelenia in Sailor Moon Sailor Stars)

Lazarus is the latest series from anime legend Shinichirō Watanabe, creator of the hit series Cowboy Bebop. Described as a "pulse-pounding thriller," Lazarus follows a group of bounty hunters as they attempt to track down the doctor responsible for developing a "miracle drug" that turns out to have a fatal consequence: it kills anyone who takes it. With just 30 days left to save humanity, this group of agents set off to find the missing doctor.

The first trailer for Lazarus was shared last month, teasing the high-stakes adventure developed by Shinichirō Watanabe with action sequences designed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

The year is 2052. The world seemed to be on the verge of unprecedented peace and stability, and the painkiller drug “Hapna” developed by a lauded neuroscientist Dr. Skinner has had a lot to do with it. Pervasive throughout the world with no known side effects, Hapna is said to have freed humanity from pain. But then, Skinner suddenly disappeared off the face of the earth. Three years later, he re-emerges as a prophet who brings countless deaths and the end of civilization. Hapna is designed with a fatal, retroactive effect, which manifests three years after ingestion, even by those who have only taken it once. Just thirty days remain until humanity is doomed to extinction. The only way to save the world is to get the cure that only Skinner knows. For that we must first find him. “Lazarus” is a team of five agents gathered from various corners of the world to do just that. Can they save humanity? And what is Skinner's true purpose?

Lazarus is produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Studio MAPPA (Jujutsu Kaisen). The series will air on Adult Swim in English beginning Saturday, April 5th, with new episodes available to stream the next day on Max. English-language encore airings will debut every Thursday at midnight beginning April 10th. Episodes in Japanese with English subtitles will also be released in the United States on Adult Swim and Max 30 days after their English-language premiere.