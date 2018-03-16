LET ME EAT YOUR PANCREAS Anime Film Release New Trailer

Studio VOLN's anime film adaptation of author Yoru Sumino's Kimi no Suizō o Tabetai (I Want to Eat Your Pancreas) novel has released a new trailer that confirms key staff.

No, Kimi no Suizō o Tabetai (I Want to Eat Your Pancreas) isn't some weird zombie film.



It's a Japanese novel from Yoru Sumino which follows the relationship that develops between a teenage high school boy and girl, the latter of which needs a pancreas transplant to save her life. The unnamed male protagonist discovers her condition by accidentally reading her diary, becoming the only person outisde of her family that learns of her illness. Think the 2015 film, Me, Earl and The Dying Girl from director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.



The upcoming anime film from Studio VOLN was actually preceeded by a live-action adaptation that starred Takumi Kitamura and Minami Hamabe, and hit Japanese theaters on July 28. The anime adaptation will open on September 1.



Shin'ichirō Ushijima wrote the script adaptation of the novel and is also directing. Hiroko Sebu will be handling the score.



LET ME EAT YOUR PANCREAS Synopsis: One day, I—a high schooler—found a paperback in the hospital. The "Disease Coexistence Journal" was its title. It was a diary that my classmate, Sakura Yamauchi, had written in secret. Inside, it was written that due to her pancreatic disease, her days were numbered. And thus, I coincidentally went from Just-a-Classmate to a Secret-Knowing-Classmate. It was as if I were being drawn to her, who was my polar opposite. However, the world presented the girl that was already suffering from an illness with an equally cruel reality...

