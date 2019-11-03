New CAROLE & TUESDAY Promo Brings All The Funky Blues And Jazz
It's Studio Bones 20th Anniversary and they're pulling out all the stop along with celebrated Japanese record label Flying Dog (who are celebrating their 10th Anniversary).
With an all-star staff that includes Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop), Tsunenori Saito (Sword of the Stranger), and the Japanese record label FlyingDog, Carole & Tuesday is definitely one to watch.
Legendary anime director Shinichiro Watanabe is overseeing the project which held a worldwide contest to find the voice actors for the two titular leads.
Anime Mojo first learned of the project back in March 2018, when the +Ultra programming block was first unveiled.
Carole & Tuesday will be a worldwide Netflix exclusive and it premieres April 11. Like most Netflix anime shows, Western Netflix subscribers will likely have to wait until all the episodes have finished airing before the show becomes available.
Fifty years have passed since mankind began migrating to the new frontier: Mars. It's an age where most culture is produced by AI, and people are content to be passive consumers.
There's a girl. Scrapping a living in the metropolis of Alba City, she's working part time while trying to become a musician. She's always felt like something is missing. Her name is Carole.
There's a girl. Born to a wealthy family in the provincial town of Herschel City, she dreams of becoming a musician, but nobody around her understands. She feels like the loneliest person in the world. Her name is Tuesday.
A chance meeting brings them together. They want to sing. They want to make music. Together, they feel like they just might have a chance. The two of them may only create a tiny wave. But that wave will eventually grow into something larger...
