New SAEKANO: HOW TO RAISE A BORING GIRLFRIEND Season 2 Video Showcases ED Theme From Luna Haruna
The new single "Stella Breeze" from Luna Haruna will serve as the ending theme for season 2 of Saekano: How To Raise A Boring Girlfriend. Haruna will appear on stage and perform the song at a special event for the anime at AnimeJapan 2017 on March 25.
The official website for Saekano season 2 has uploaded a new promo video which reveals the new ending theme Stella Breeze from singer Luna Haruna, which will be performed at AnimeJapan 2017.
The anime premieres April 13.
Check back during our Spring 2017 preview to find out where it's streaming. Earlier this week, a new key visual for the series was also released.
Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata ♭ (S2) by pKjd
Tomoya Aki, an otaku, has been obsessed with collecting anime and light novels for years, attaching himself to various series with captivating stories and characters. Now, he wants to have a chance of providing the same experience for others by creating his own game, but unfortunately, Tomoya cannot do this task by himself.
He successfully recruits childhood friend Eriri Spencer Sawamura to illustrate and literary elitist Utaha Kasumigaoka to write the script for his visual novel, while he directs. Super-group now in hand, Tomoya only needs an inspiration to base his project on, and luckily meets the beautiful, docile Megumi Katou, who he then models his main character after.
Using what knowledge he has, Tomoya creates a new doujin circle with hopes to touch the hearts of those who play their game. What he does not realize, is that to invoke these emotions, the creators have had to experience the same feelings in their own
