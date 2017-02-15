New Key Visual For SAEKANO: HOW TO RAISE A BORING GIRLFRIEND Season 2 Released
The harem anime Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata aka Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend has released a new key visual for season 2 of the anime adaptation from A-1 Pictures. The show's official website and Twitter account are now active, as marketing for the second season's April premiere gets underway.
Out of Michiru, Eriri, Utaha, Izumi and Megumi, which is your waifu?
The anime is based on the light novel series of the same name from writer Fumiaki Maruto and illustrator Kurehito Misaki.
Tomoya Aki, an otaku, has been obsessed with collecting anime and light novels for years, attaching himself to various series with captivating stories and characters. Now, he wants to have a chance of providing the same experience for others by creating his own game, but unfortunately, Tomoya cannot do this task by himself.
He successfully recruits childhood friend Eriri Spencer Sawamura to illustrate and literary elitist Utaha Kasumigaoka to write the script for his visual novel, while he directs. Super-group now in hand, Tomoya only needs an inspiration to base his project on, and luckily meets the beautiful, docile Megumi Katou, who he then models his main character after.
Using what knowledge he has, Tomoya creates a new doujin circle with hopes to touch the hearts of those who play their game. What he does not realize, is that to invoke these emotions, the creators have had to experience the same feelings in their own
