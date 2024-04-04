The Latest DEADPOOL Comic Just Confirmed That Wade Wilson Is A CHAINSAW MAN Fan

The internet is going crazy over yesterday's debut issue of Marvel's new Deadpool comic which contains a cool reference to Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 04, 2024 01:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Seinen

It seems Marvel Comics writer Cody Ziglar is a big anime fan as he just included an insane reference to Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man in today's debut issue of Deadpool (2024) #1.

In the issue, Wade Wilson asks a villain if they're a fan of Chainsaw Man before a huge Deadpool dog symbiote bites the villain's head off.

This is a reference to a character in Chainsaw Man named Aki Hayakawa, who has a contract with the Fox Devil. During the Bat Devil arc, Hayakawa saves series protagonist Denji by putting his fingers into the shape of a fox to summon the Fox Devil, who instantly appears to bite the Leech Devil's head off.

Below, you can check out a scene from Studio MAPPA's anime adaptation of the manga and see how closely yesterday's Deadpool comic mirrors the scene.

Fujimoto appears to be a fan of Marvel, having previously shared a 'unique' take on Captain America.

About Chainsaw Man: Synopsis: Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man!

Tatsuki Fujimoto started serializing Chainsaw Man in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump manga magazine in December 2018. The series concluded in December 2020 before Fujimoto began a sequel series in July 2022. To date, 17 volumes of the series have been released.

During the Fall 2022 anime season, Studio MAPPA debuted a Chainsaw Man TV anime, which consists of 12 episodes. While a second season has yet to be announced, an anime film titled Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc was recently announced which will pick up from where the anime left off.

If you can't wait for the anime film, the 12-episode anime adaptation covered the first 5 volumes of the manga.

