New Teaser And BTS Video For WB Japan's Live-Action BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Film

WB Japan has released two new teaser videos for their upcoming live-action adaptation of Hiroaki Samura's gory ronin manga. The footage is looking surprisingly crisp, prompting many fans to wonder if the live-action adaptation will be better-received than the anime. While WB Japan has struggled with some of the more fantastical manga adaptations, they've generally knocked all of their samurai manga adaptations out of the park.
In addition to the promos, a behind-the-scenes look at the Takashi Miike directed manga adaptation has also been released.
SYNOPSIS
To end his eternal suffering, he must slay one thousand enemies! Manji, a ronin warrior of feudal Japan, has been cursed with immortality. To rid himself of this curse and end his life of misery, he must slay one thousand evil men! His quest begins when a young girl seeks his help in taking revenge on her parents' killers . . . and his quest won't end until the blood of a thousand has spilled!
WB Japan will release the film on April 29, 2017 during Golden Week.
Hiroaki Samura first launched the manga in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine in 1993 and concluded it in 2012 at 30 volumes. There are currently 5 million copies in print across 20+ countries. It previously won an Eisner Award in 2000. Dark Horse publishes the manga in North America and will release an omnibus in the near future. A 13-episode anime from Bee Train and Production I.G. aired in 2008 and retold a very condensed version of the first 6 volumes.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]