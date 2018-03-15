STEINS; GATE 0 Anime Listed With 24 Episodes But Not All Of Them Will Air On TV

The highly-anticipated Steins;Gate 0 TV anime spinoff has revealed its episode count but there's one episode that won't air on TV.

Blu-ray and DVD plans for the upcoming Steins;Gate 0 TV anime have already surfaced despite the series not premiering until April. According to the retailer Neowing, there will be 24 episode of the Studio White Fox anime but only 23 will air on TV.



The 24 episodes of the show will be released across 4 blu-ray discs (so 4 episodes a disc) with the 6th and final volume containing an unaired ep. Though some fans are a bit miffed about the series being stretched across so many disc, the confirmation that the new show will be 2-cour is certainly welcome news.



The only confirmation fans of the visual novel adaptation are currently waiting on is news on where the series will be airing. Did CrunchyrollxFuni secure the rights or did Amazon manage to snap up another prized series?

